Saturday Morning Quarterback

Her name is Kathryn McCrary. And if her fellow Mt. Juliet fans don’t recognize the name, they almost assuredly recognize her face and the name she goes by - Ma.

She doesn’t follow social media. Growing up on the Cumberland Plateau during the Great Depression, she may not have even had a telephone. But unbeknownst to the 93-year-old great-grandmother, she was trending on Twitter for a day or so between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Photographer George Page posted on Twitter a picture of Ma “coaching” the Lady Bears during their tournament at Nashville’s John Overton High with her daughter/chauffeur Brenda Jones sitting beside her. I retweeted it with a note saying not only is she at every Mt. Juliet game, home or away, she also shows up at Wilson Central games and even went to a Watertown game during the District 8-A tournament in Gordonsville.

That reposting got a lot of loves and retweets. Watertown girls’ coach Lane Price, who knew Ma from his days as a Fryer assistant, tweeted she is always welcome in the Tiger lair. His son, Purple Tiger star Seth, remembers her from when he was a young child at Mt. Juliet and wrote about her love of basketball. Brant Martin, who graduated from Watertown a couple of years ago, remembers her from when his Uncle Tommy coached the Lady Bears to 430 wins and a state championship from 1978-88.

“I love Lane Price,” Ma told me earlier this week. “He’s a real good friend of mine. I’d like for him to do good. Seth Price is a precious boy and is a tremendous athlete.”

You meet Ma only once and she’ll make you feel as if she’s your grandmother. A couple of generations of Mt. Juliet basketball players certainly think so.

“(Former Lady Bear and current Belmont star) Sally McCabe came to the game the other night and she came straight to me and hugged,” said Ma, who also felt the love from Lady Bears from further back. “Courtney McFarlin came to see me (Tuesday) night. J.J. (Jennifer) Johnson came to me last night.”

Ma was born in 1923 and grew up in Mayland, Tenn. Never heard of it? Neither had I. She said it’s located between Monterey and Crossville. She played basketball there as a grade-schooler in the ‘30s, even winning the Cumberland County championship in a style of game in which the court was divided into three sections.

“What we got was a sweater with the emblems and the colors,” she said. “I’ve still got that.”

After attending a girls’ school in Harriman, she married Wilson County native Bob McCrary. They raised a family here and she worked many years at Precision Rubber in Lebanon. Bob died in 1977, but although she may have been retired from her job, she was by no means ready for a rocking chair, competing in softball throwing, horseshoe pitching and shuffleboard in the Senior Olympics. As an ambassador, she once carried the torch for Tennessee to the games in Arizona. But as she reached her 10th decade, she had literally outlasted her competition.

“I quit competing because there was no one in my age group anymore,” she said.

But she got plenty interested in watching younger generations compete, starting with her grandchildren.

“The kids were going to Mt. Juliet,” Ma said of her tradition which began in 1977. “They always had ball and were going to the games and I started going to their games with them.”

A grandson, Mike Jones, played football for the Golden Bears. A granddaughter, Shana Jones, played guard on Martin’s 1986 state tournament team. She’s as familiar with the annual March tradition in Murfreesboro as anyone around.

“This will be my 38th year to sit in the same seat at the girls’ state tournament in Murfreesboro, whether (Mt. Juliet) is there or not,” she said of a tradition she shares with Mamie Patton. “We’ve had some good times.”

Brenda Jones is in her 50th year working for Merrill Lynch. She is usually still dressed for work when she picks up her mother to take her to the game at night. But one night last month, things didn’t go according to plan before Mt. Juliet played host to Lebanon, a game were seating can be at a premium.

“There was a wreck and she couldn’t get to pick me up,” Ma said, explaining that when they did arrive for the game, she was dropped off at the front door where principal Mel Brown was waiting to escort her to her seat. “My seat was right there. Nobody got in that seat.”

I had planned to write this sooner. But she actually missed the Overton championship game between Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central. I learned she was at the Music City Bowl that day watching her step great-grandson, Jauan Jennings, play for the Tennessee Vols. Shana is his stepmother.

“I went with them to Texas A&M,” said Ma, noting his Hail Mary catch which beat Georgia came courtesy of a basketball move in which the 6-foot-3 Jennings boxed out the Bulldogs. “He’s a good kid. He’s a tremendous athlete. But I told him he’s a better basketball player than football player.”

Her grandchildren have long stopped playing. Mike Jones has coached football at Wilson Central and Lebanon and is now on the staff at Battle Ground Academy. Shana has joined her mom and Ma at times on the front row. But Ma is constantly picking up new “family” members with each class of players.

“I love to see the girls,” she said. “You just go to games and you get into it. I just said ‘Get after them, get after them’. I love the games.”