Sam Houston sweeps Blue League games

GIRLS

Castle Heights 24, Carroll-Oakland 8

I’Tynashia Bates scored 16 points for Castle Heights while Jaden Harris had six and Ta’Kisa Hastings two.

Sam’ya Reedy scored six points and Josie Atwood two for Carroll-Oakland.

Liz Thompson tossed in two fifth-period points for Castle Heights.

Coles Ferry 46, Tuckers Crossroads 5

Sani Scott scored 14 points and Brooklyn Young 10 for Coles Ferry. Ja’Maeyah Whitfield added eight, Shekinah Brinkley and Macey Coleman six each and Emma George two.

Savannah Bone threw in three points and Ella Wolfenbarger two for Tuckers Crossroads.

Sam Houston 31, Byars Dowdy 18

Keeli Davis dropped in 12 points for Sam Hoiston while Laina Knight added eight, Rolandria Dowell five, Maliyah Wilkins four and Brooklyn Tucker two.

Samia Payne put in 11 points for Byars Dowdy while Kaylee Sellars threw in three and Andrea Huddleston and Kiyla Starks two each.

Sam Houston’s Brooklyn Tucker and Byars Dowdy’s Zoe Kirby each tossed in two fifth-period points.

BOYS

Carroll-Oakland 26, Castle Heights 25

Brody Reasonover racked up 12 points for Carroll-Oakland while Ayden Moore managed six and Tyler Anderson, Carson Fox, Avery Harris and Carson Teel two apiece.

Christian Frewin finished with 15 points for Castle Heights while Kaleb Clark and Kaiden West each flipped in four and Jacob Davis two.

Caiden Bevin, Peyton Laws and Ethan Roose each tossed in two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.

Tuckers Crossroads 25, Coles Ferry 19

Brice Njezic knocked down 13 points for Tuckers Crossroads while Jack Clinard scored six and Chase Dickerson, Logan Hackett and Maddix Njezic two each.

Garrett Oliver fired in 15 points and Colby Jones the other four for Coles Ferry.

Marcus Reynolds tossed in two points and Ja’Michael Mitchell a free throw in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry.

Sam Houston 35, Byars Dowdy 9

Drew East scored 16 points for Sam Houston while Cooper Hays had five, Remaurion Jackson and Tyler Kingdon four each and Antwan Abston, Mason Hallums and Maddox Hallums two apiece for Sam Houston.

Julio Rayo finished with four points, Ben Purnell and Joey Thomas two apiece and Blake Mofield a free throw for Byars Dowdy.

Jaden Cook collected a fifth-period free throw for Sam Houston.

The league will wrap up its regular season Saturday at Walter J. Baird. Coles Ferry will battle Sam Houston in an 8 a.m. double header, followed by Byars Dowdy against Carroll-Oakland at 10:30 and Tuckers Crossroads against Castle Heights at 1 p.m.

In the Lebanon city league…

Results from the past week in the Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro League games played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:

TUESDAY

9-10 BOYS

Red 14, Gold 13

Jordan Lawson fired in five points for the Red while Alex Martin finished with four, Camden Goodall and Tristan Phillips two apiece and Taylon Bailey a free throw.

Kalib Gilbert’s eight points led the Gold while Caleb Butts and Reed Dailey each dropped in two and Isaiah Walker a free throw.

Blue 24, Orange 10

Elijah Shreeve scored six for the Blue while Joey Thomas tossed in five, Abe Goolsby and Dylaln Poole four apiece, Zavian Calhoun and Peyton Hodge two each and Nathan Dedman a free throw.

Garrett Oliver knocked down nine points for the Orange and Wyatt Jones the remaining free throw.

11 BOYS

Black 8, Green 5

Jackson Polster and Emilio Jimenez each threw in three points and Tyler Quail two for the Black.

Jacob Blankenship scored all five points for the Green.

MONDAY

9-10 BOYS

Blue 19, Gold 10

Abe Goolsby scored six for the Blue while Joey Thomas finished with five, Nathan Dedman four and Elijah Shreeve and Peyton Hodge two apiece.

Kalib Gilbert fired in four points for the Gold while Caleb Butts, Troy Dill and Lincoln Evans each added two.

6-7 PEE WEE

Green 14, Orange 10

Jason Singleton scored eight for the Green while Levi Wood finished with four and Eli Spurlock two.

Roman Cross scored six points and Elliott Greer four for the Orange.

SATURDAY

6-7 PEE WEE

Gray 4, Green 0

Mason Seaborn and Luca Cesterino each tossed in two points for the Gray.

Purple 10, Red 8

Rashad Williams racked up nine points and Hunter Grissim the other free throw for the Purple.

Brandon Robertson, Xavier Neuble, Asher Tabor and Graham Huffaker each had two points for the Red.

8-9 COED

Orange 6, Black 4

Taylor Finley, Neyland Head and Kiah Seay each scored two points for the Orange,

Brody West and Morgan Sutton tossed in two points apiece for the Black.

Red 10, Green 3

Jace Waddell scored six for the Red while Skeet Sharp and Jakob Woelke each tossed in two.

Bryson Perkins put in two points and Morgan Morris a free throw for the Green.

11 BOYS

Blue 14, Green 13

Zachary Allen and Jordan Jackson each fired in four points for the Blue while Justin Rogers and Andrew Brady threw in three apiece.

Taylor Travis tossed in eight points, Jacob Blankenship three and Peyton Hoover two for the Green.

JAN. 19

8-9 COED

Blue 9, Red 7

Andrew Bowers finished with four points, Abby Marshall three and Trey Black two for the Blue.

Skeet Sharp scored four points and Jace Waddell three for the Red.

Gold 20, Green 10

Ja’Michael Mitchell poured in 18 points and Briana Fisher two for the Gold.

Terrell Searcy scored eight points and Lydia Deffendall two for the Green.

11 BOYS

Black 21, Red 9

Tyler Quail tossed in 10 points for the Black while Riley Patrick put in six, Emilio Jimenez three and Niclas Cason two.

Cole Reeder finished with four points, Aidan Donald three and Connor Glover and Omar Watkins a free throw apiece for the Red.