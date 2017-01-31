Baird boys beaten in Haile quarterfinals

The Blue Devils, the defending Class AAA champions of this tournament, fell behind 15-13 in the first quarter and were outscored 20-6 in the second to trail 35-19 at halftime as they slipped to 17-7.

Baird will return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday in the TNT at Springfield Middle School.

Collin Gilliam fired in five three-pointers to pace Prescott with 15 points while Collin Gore 1dded 11.

Isaac Johnson led Baird with 10 points and nine rebounds. Ty Bailey notched nine points, Jamar Kynard six, Jaylen Abston five, Luka Saller and Toney Conn four each and Bronar Goshern two.