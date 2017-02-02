Blue League ends regular season

GIRLS

Coles Ferry 36, Sam Houston 14

Brooklyn Young poured in 18 points and Sani Scott 14 for Coles Ferry while Shekinah Brinkley and Ja’Maeyah Whitfield each tossed in two.

Laina Knight and Maliyah Wilkins each finished with four points and Keeli Davis, Lola Claire Chappell and Rolandria Dowell two apiece for Sam Houston.

Madison Huggins had two fifth-period points for Sam Houston.

Carroll-Oakland 16, Byars Dowdy 14

Sam’ya Reedy racked up eight points, Josie Atwood six and Cammi McNutt two for Carroll-Oakland.

Samia Payne put in six points, Kaylee Sellars four and Andrea Huddleston and Kiyla Starks two each for Byars Dowdy.

Castle Heights 34, Tuckers Crossroads 7

I’Tynashia Bates totaled 23 points for Castle Heights while Lily Maggart finished with five, Jaden Harris three, Kayla Crowder two and Ta’Kisa Hastings a free throw.

Madi Hoffman had four points and Savannah Bone three for Tuckers Crossroads.

Allie Adams tossed in two fifth-period points for Castle Heights.

BOYS

Coles Ferry 19, Sam Houston 16

Garrett Oliver and Coley Weber each scored six points for Coles Ferry while Colby Jones threw in three, Ja’Michael Mitchell two and Dalhonte Covile-Gray and Kalib Gilbert a free throw each.

Jakari Orange scored six points, Drew East four and Chase McConnell, Mason Hallums and Tyler Kingdon two each for Sam Houston.

Sam Houston won the fifth quarter 5-3 as Maddox Hallums had four points and Jaden Cook a free throw for the Tigers. Malik Humes tossed in two points and Brody Royalty a free throw for Coles Ferry.

Carroll-Oakland 25, Byars Dowdy 23

Caiden Bevin led Carroll-Oakland with eight points while Ayden Moore scored seven, Avery Harris four, Tol Swindell three and Carson Fox three.

Elijah Shreeve scored nine for Byars Dowdy while Marcus White supplied seven, Danzarior Weir six and Casen Kincaid a free throw.

Byars Dowdy won the fifth quarter 4-2 as Bryson Legon and Blake Mofield each scored two for the Lions while Peyton Laws had both Carroll-Oakland tallies.

Castle Heights 25, Tuckers Crossroads 23

Jacob Davis dropped in 10 points and Kaiden West nine for Castle Heights while Kaleb Clark finished with four and Christian Frewin two.

Brice Njezic notched 11 points for Tuckers Crossroads while Jack Clinard finished with four, Chase Dickerson three, Logan Hackett and Zeb Major two each and Spencer Hayes a free throw.

Castle Heights won the fifth quarter 6-2 as Thomas Chance, Kelondraus Crowell and Markeese Crowell each tossed in two points for the Knights while Maddox Njezic notched both Tuckers Crossroads tallies.

Final standings

Girls

Coles Ferry 10-0

Castle Heights 8-2

Sam Houston 6-4

Byars Dowdy 2-8

Tuckers Crossroads 2-8

Carroll-Oakland 2-8

Boys

Castle Height 7-3

Tuckers Crossroads 7-3

Coles Ferry 7-3

Sam Houston 5-5

Carroll-Oakland 3-7

Byars Dowdy 1-9

The league tournament will be played Saturday and Sunday at Lebanon High’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

In the girls’ tournament, No. 5 seed Tuckers Crossroads will take on No. 4 Byars Dowdy at 8 a.m. with the winner catching No. 1 Coles Ferry at 1 p.m. No. 6 Carroll-Oakland will take on No. 3 Sam Houston at 9:15 a.m. with the winner taking on No. 2 Castle Heights at 2:15 p.m. The championship game will tip off at 2 p.m. Sunday.

In the boys’ event, No. 5 Carroll-Oakland will take on No. 4 Sam Houston at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to a 3:30 p.m. tip against No. 1 Castle Heights. In the other bracket, No. 6 Byars Dowdy will battle No. 3 Coles Ferry at 11:45 a.m. with the winner catching No. 2 Tuckers Crossroads at 4:45 p.m. The championship game will tip off at 3 p.m. Sunday.