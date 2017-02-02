Women's hoops drops one spot to No. 15

The Phoenix won two of their three games over the last two weeks, all on the road, since the previous poll, including a 60-45 victory at Georgetown College and a 65-46 win at Life. The team’s only loss came at sixth-ranked Shawnee State.

Cumberland heads into this Saturday’s contest against No. 8 Campbellsville with a 15-5 overall record, 4-4 in the Mid-South Conference. Five MSC teams are currently ranked in the top 15, including fourth-ranked Lindsey Wilson, No. 6 Shawnee State, eighth-ranked Campbellsville and No. 23 Pikeville along with CU.

The Phoenix will take on No. 4 Lindsey Wilson next Thursday in Columbia, Ky., beginning another three-game road swing that includes contests at the University of the Cumberlands and No. 23 Pikeville before ending the regular season at home the last full week of February against Georgetown and No. 6 Shawnee State.