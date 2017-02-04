Lady Wildcats clinch top seed in 9-AAA

Freshman Lindsey Freeman’s off-balance balance brought Central into a 45-45 tie early in the fourth quarter and junior Kathryn Bean’s layup with 5:36 to play put the Lady Wildcats ahead for good 47-45 as clutch baskets and free throws by Bean and Addison Byrd and solid defense enabled the home team to improve to 24-2 for the season and 11-1 in the district with two games remaining.

Station Camp, which lost Emiline Payne to an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter, fell to 19-5, 9-3 going into Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. home game against slumping Mt. Juliet.

The Lady Bison took the early lead as their pressure defense kept Central from getting a shot off during the early moments. But the Lady Wildcats recovered in time to take an 18-10 advantage at the first-quarter break.

Olivia Dell’s inside basket pulled Station Camp into a 24-24 tie 1:23 before halftime, and that’s where the score remained through intermission.

The teams swapped leads throughout the third quarter which ended in a 43-43 tie.

Byrd scored 12 third-period points, including a pair of three-pointers, and led the Lady ‘Cats with 35, including a three triples. Freeman finished with 11 of her 17 in the first half. Bean supplied all seven of her tallies in the second half, including four in the fourth. Kenadhi Killebrew came off the bench for four in the first quarter while Taylor Tucker tossed in an early two and Anna Altman a fourth-quarter free throw.

Byrd bagged eight rebounds, Tucker tossed six assists and blocked a pair of shots while Nathalie Ventura notched three steals.

Carolyn Fitch fired in five triples and Jane Deason three as each finished with 15 for Station Camp while Payne finished with 13 to go with five assists.

Central will play host to Portland at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for Senior Night.

Lebanon rolls to final road win

GALLATIN — Lebanon wrapped up its road schedule Friday night with a 75-44 win over Gallatin.

The Devilettes, whose final two games are at home next week and will host the District 9-AAA and Region 5-AAA tournaments, led 23-5 following the first quarter and 41-15 at halftime as they improved to 15-11 for the season and 5-7 in the district.

Allissa Mulaski sank four three-pointers in leading Lebanon with 22 points while Christaney Brookshire booked 20 in the post. Maleigha Oldham and Anne Marie Heidebreicht each scored seven and Zyrina Neuble three.

Lebanon will play host to Beech at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court and Portland next Friday.

Lady Commanders cruise to homecoming win

Friendship Christian celebrated homecoming with a 49-10 triumph over Hendersonville Christian on Friday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

The Lady Commanders led 10-0 following the first quarter, 24-5 at halftime and 44-8 through three periods as they climbed to 9-15 for the season and 6-5 in the East-Middle District 1-A.

Hailey Pittman poured in 20 points for Friendship while Autumn Groves scored six, Hannah Alexander five, Rachel Pippin and Sydney McCormick four each, Bayley West and Savannah Craighead three apiece and Rebecca Pettross and Emily Jones two apiece.

The Lady Commanders will close their regular season at 6 p.m. Monday when Aaron Academy visits the Sportsplex. They will also host the upcoming district tournament.