Saturday Morning Quarterback

But perhaps the most accomplished athlete of them all stayed in the shadows that day.

Seth Price sat out Wednesday’s happenings. But the night before, Watertown’s three-sport star was the toast of social media when he broke the 2,000-point plateau for his high school basketball career.

While there are quite a few 1,000-point scorers, two grand is another matter. Several girls, especially from the 6-on-6 halfcourt era which ended in 1979, have broken that barrier. A few have even done it in modern times, including Mt. Juliet’s Caya Williams and Wilson Central’s Jasmine Hassell during the last decade.

I didn’t realize until I received a call from Watertown’s Ken Fountain the other night just how special Price’s most recent accomplishment is. Months after becoming Wilson County’s single-season touchdown-passing king in football, he became this county’s first 2K scorer in boys’ basketball. Unbeknownst to us all, he passed David Kitchen, who scored 1,902 points for Mt. Juliet Christian in a career which ended around 15 years ago, probably a couple of weeks ago. Price, who broke the Watertown’s boys’ scoring record a year ago, has, after last night, one more regular-season games and hopefully as many as nine in the tournaments to put more space between himself, Kitchen, KeAndre Bates (who previously held the Purple Tiger mark) and any future challengers.

So, what sport and where will Price play in college? I posed that question to his father, WHS girls’ coach Lane, the other night. And for the answer, you have to consider a sport which hasn’t been mentioned in the above paragraphs - baseball.

“He’s had three football offers and a couple of other people have talked to him about coming to play football for them,” Lane Price said. “Mostly, it’s been in baseball. He has five or six offers in baseball that we’re looking at, both academically and financially to what’s going to be the best fit for him.

“We’re taking our time. Probably let baseball season play through, then make a decision.”

Lane Price said Alabama State and Alabama A&M, both Division I schools in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, have offered in baseball, as have most junior colleges in the region. Area NAIA Mid-South Conference rivals Lindsey Wilson and Cumberland have also made their pitches. UT-Martin has indicated some interest and will come watch Seth next month, as will Division II Mars Hill from North Carolina.

“It’s picked up here, so we’re just praying about it as a family,” Lane said. “He just wants to go somewhere where he’s going to fit as well.”

Cumberland, Bethel and Sewanee have extended offers in football, Lane said. Seth recently visited Lindsey Wilson for football, but has yet to receive an offer there.

One decision has been made. Basketball won’t be part of his future once Watertown’s season ends.

“(Basketball) isn’t something he’s going to be able to do in college and play at a high level,” said Lane, who did play college hoops and baseball for Trevecca after playing his high school ball in Myrtle Beach, S.C., for current Marshall University coach Dan D’Antoni, older brother to longtime NBA coach Mike D’Antoni.

“(Seth’s) definitely better than I ever was,” said Lane, who has a younger son who’s carving his own niche for the Tigers, Heath. “I was never the best guy on any team I ever played on. But I always wanted to be the toughest guy. I always wanted to be a great teammate, and things I learned from my father growing up about playing sports.”

Lane pointed out players like his son haven’t really begun specializing in their sports yet. Playing for a smaller school, the best athletes are generally needed for multiple sports. But checking the area Class AAA rosters, very few baseball players play additional sports anymore.

“Most of these people playing Division I baseball now are just baseball-only guys,” Lane Price said. “Very few of them are multi-sport. (DeKalb County quarterback) Steven Jennings (son of former Cumberland All-American shortstop and Watertown coach Randy Jennings) is somebody that comes to mind that plays football and baseball. But most of the guys at Mt. Juliet and Central and Lebanon are baseball-only guys.

“It’s been a unique situation for (Seth) here. He’s been able to grow up with these seniors that he plays basketball with, a lot of them played football with him, so he’s had a lot of relationships and he’s able to have some good memories. He thought about putting one or two of them down, but each time he did I think he felt like he’d be letting down the coaches and his teammates.”

After looking poised and polished in a backup role as a freshman quarterback behind senior Ty Jobe, I expected Seth to be in the shotgun in Gavin Webster’s spread for the next three seasons. I was shocked the following summer when I went to take practice pictures to find he wasn’t there. Turned out he had dropped football to concentrate on summer baseball.

Without Seth, Watertown’s offense sputtered through the first half of the season. But he returned at midseason and, with a couple of other lineup changes, the Purple Tigers finished the season strong, just missing the playoffs. His junior and senior seasons were nothing short of spectacular with over 65 touchdown passes as WHS made the playoffs both seasons.

“He regretted (quitting football) and he and Coach Webster worked that out and it worked out well for him,” Lane said.

Lane said his son’s favorite sport is “probably baseball, if you ask him. That’s what I think. It’s the one he’s played at the highest level thus far.” A pitcher and shortstop for the Purple Tigers, Lane said colleges are looking at him for either the mound or infield - or even both.

As for playing two sports at the next level, it’s probably not going to happen. I can almost count on two hands the number who’ve played football and baseball or done a basketball/baseball combo at Cumberland, and none in this decade. Lane said Seth asked Lindsey Wilson’s baseball coach about also playing football for the Blue Raiders and the coach poured cold water on the idea.

Lane Price is naturally a proud dad who also happens to understand how the system works.

“When Seth leaves here, the most important thing I would like people to say about him is he was a great teammate and he was a winner, and that he went out there and gave it his all, no matter what he was playing,” Lane said.