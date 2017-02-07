Lebanon city league results

THURSDAY

8-9 COED

Orange 18, Red 5

Taylor Finley fired in 10 points for the Orange while Emmy Lindsey finished with four and Barrett Childers and Evyn Underwood two each.

Jace Waddell and Skeet Sharp each scored two points and Brendan Dedman a free throw for the Red.

Gold 15, Black 12

Ja’Michael Mitchell led the Gold with 11 points while Carter McPeak pitched in with the other four.

Brody West, Luke Palazola, Morgan Sutton, Garrett Seaborn, Sophie Young and Carter Major each tossed in two points for the Black.

11 BOYS

Black 15, Blue 13

Tyler Quail and Jackson Polster each put in five points, Emilio Jimenez three and Riley Patrick two for the Black.

Zachary Allen fired in five points, Brody Hall four, Justin Rogers three and Jayden Carpenter a free throw for the Blue.

JANUARY 31

11 BOYS

Green 27, Red 16

Jacob Blankenship poured in 17 points for the Green while Joseph Hall had four and Peyton Hoover, Taylor Travis and Thomas Curley each tossed in two.

Evan Gordon racked up eight points for the Red while Daniel Cason and Cole Reeder each finished with four.

9-10 BOYS

Green 15, Gold 11

Casen Kincaid scored seven points for the Green while Easton Spurlock supplied four, Damonte Simpson three and Connor Jones a free throw.

Malik Humes finished with four points, Kalib Gilbert three and Caleb Butts and Trey Dill two each.

8-9 COED

Gold 18, Blue 10

Ja’Michael Mitchell scored 16 points and Carter McPeak pitched in the other two for the Gold.

Trey Black finished with four points, Abby Marshall and Andrew Bowers two each and Eryn Black and Carmen Ferebee a free throw apiece for the Blue.

JANUARY 30

9-10 BOYS

Orange 21, Red 14

Garrett Oliver scored 16 points and Wyatt Jones the other five for the Orange.

Alex Martin scored seven points, Tol Swindell three and Jordan Lawson and Triston Phillips two apiece for the Red.

6-7 PEE WEE

Purple 12, Gray 3

Rashad Williams scored 10 points and Kaden Goodloe the other two for the Purple.

Nevaeh Apple threw in all three Gray tallies.

Green 15, Gold 7

Amaure Manier notched nine points for the Green while Jason Singleton, Marshall Hull and Levi Wood each tossed in two.

Avery Davis and Jamar Turner each tossed in two points while Jakyduz Butt, Kiaya Seats and Jarius Keeley each connected on a free throw.

JANUARY 28

9-10 BOYS

Blue 24, Red 15

Elijah Shreeve and Abe Goolsby each scored seven points for the Blue while Zavian Calhoun and Joey Thomas finished with four apiece and Peyton Hodge two.

Alex Martin scored seven points for the Red while Camden Goodall and Talon Bailey each finished with four.

8-9 COED

Black 3, Red 1

James Waters tossed in two points and Garrett Seaborn a free throw for the Black.

Skeet Sharp scored the Red’s free throw.

6-7 PEE WEE

Purple 20, Light Blue 8

Rashad Williams scored eight points for the Purple while Hunter Grissim had six, Kade Goodloe four and Kash Lindsey two.

Owen Dever finished with four for the Light Blue while Ethan Pettibone and Payton Webb each tossed in two.

Blue 16, Green 14

Blake Waldorf scored six points, Omari Carter four and Niken Walker, Calvin Kacier and Braylin Caruthers two each for the Blue..

Amaure Manier and Jason Singleton each scored six points and Marshall Hull two for the Green.