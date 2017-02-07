Macon County’s second-half surge ends Lady Avs’ season

The Lady Aviators led 8-6 following the first quarter and 17-10 at halftime before Macon County went on a 12-3 tear in the third quarter to go up 22-20. The Lady Tigers also dominated the fourth 14-8 as Winfree Bryant finished an 18-5 season.

“We had a great year,” Winfree Bryant coach Aaron Tomlinson said. “I’m very proud of these girls and all the hard work they put in throughout the season.”

Abby Shoulders led the Lady Tigers with 13 points.

Addie Grace Porter poured in 15 points for the Lady Avs while Landry Dixon and Kendall Arnold each added four, Lilly Hibdon three and Alaina Smith two.