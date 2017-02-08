Blue Devils blitz Beech, near 9-AAA top seed

The Blue Devils led 19-9 following the first quarter, 34-23 at halftime and 50-34 through three periods as Lebanon moved to 18-7 for the season and 10-3 in the district, needing to beat only Portland during homecoming Friday night to clinch the top seed in the upcoming league tournament at Brandon Gym.

Eddie Jackson led Lebanon with 19 points from the post. Cameron Oliver added 18 points and Noah Mulaski 15 as each tossed in two three-pointers. Mulaski also sank all five of his free throws. Jeremiah Hastings had five, JaKeese Turner four and Zion Logue two.

Jayson Brown scored 16 points and Mitchell Sorenson 12 for the Buccaneers, who fell to 15-12, 7-6.

Surging Central pounds Portland

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s surging Wildcats took care of Portland 53-25 on Senior Night Tuesday.

The Wildcats led 8-5 following the first quarter, 23-10 at halftime and 33-19 through three periods as they climbed to 15-11 for the season and 7-6 in District 9-AAA.

Kene Aruh’s 14 points led Central while Cole Booth notched nine, Kito Aruh six; Zay Kern, Nate Ochoa and Gavin Johnson five each, Naz Czeskleba four, Dawson Hamilton a three-pointer and K.J. Laribo two.

Bryce Keith tossed in 10 to pace the Panthers, who will return to Wilson County on Friday night for a game at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court while Wilson Central plays host to Mt. Juliet to end the regular season.

Short-handed Watertown falls to Gordonsville

WATERTOWN — Playing without its leading scorer and a top backup, Watertown dropped its regular-season finale to Gordonsville 69-60 Tuesday night in the Purple Tigers’ final District 8-A game.

Coach Matt Bradshaw said Seth Price, Wilson County’s career scoring leader, and Ty Love were suspended for a violation of team rules.

Despite their absence, the Purple Tigers led 15-12 following the first quarter and 32-27 at halftime before Gordonsville used a 20-9 third period to slingshot in front 47-41.

Watertown, which lost at Middle Tennessee Christian in a battle of top-10 teams 97-96 last Saturday in a makeup game, fell to 21-6 for the season and 7-3 in the district. The district tournament will begin next week at Merrol Hyde. Brackets should be finalized by today, but WHS should be the No. 2 seed and next play Feb. 16.

Preston Tomlinson scored 17 points to pace the Purple Tigers while Austin Lasater sank five three-pointers for his 15 and Blake Borcherding 13 with 12 rebounds. Heath Price added eight points and eight rebounds while Vonte Bates finished with four points, Deonte Bratcher two and Brandon Allison a free throw.

Golden Bears clinch 2nd seed in 9-AAA

GALLATIN — Mt. Juliet handed reeling Station Camp another blow to a Wilson County team 65-57 Tuesday night as the Golden Bears clinched at least the No. 2 seed in the upcoming District 9-AAA tournament.

The Golden Bears led 19-16 following the first quarter, 36-19 at halftime and 47-31 through three as they swept the preseason district favorite, which lost its fourth straight to the Wilson County trio of Lebanon (twice), Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet.

J.R. Sanders swished home two three-pointers to pace Mt. Juliet with 15 points while Trey Pruitt powered in 14 from inside. Terrell Wilson tossed in two treys on his way to 10. Jordan Lockridge and Isaac Stephens each added eight, Brian Aiken four and Joey Hayes and Tony Thompson a three apiece.

Point guard Chasse Freeman fired in half of his 26 points in the fourth quarter for Station Camp. Thomas Zazzaro zipped home two triples on his way to 15 as the Bison sank to 7-6 in the district.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Wilson Central in the regular-season finale Friday night where a Golden Bear win and a Lebanon home loss to Portland would give the top seed to MJ.