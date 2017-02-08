Freshmen lead Lebanon to Senior Night win

Freshman Rebecca Brown’s driving layup with 30.9 seconds left put Lebanon ahead and classmate Aaryn Grace Lester’s rebound of a missed Beech shot (in fact, two rebounds of missed shots) preserved the lead as the Devilettes improved to 16-11 for the season and 6-7 in District 9-AAA.

Lebanon led 26-16 early in the third quarter. But Beech, a two-point winner at home over the Devilettes last month, rallied and passed LHS on a short jumper by Mia Dean with 1:47 to play for a 36-35 Lady Buccaneer lead.

The teams traded free throws before Brown drove the lane.

On the other end, Lester went to the floor for one rebound. But Beech got the ball back only to miss a jumper from just outside the elbow which was cradled by the freshman guard as time expired, dropping Beech to 13-12, 8-5.

Lebanon led 13-9 following the first quarter, 21-16 at halftime and 30-25 through three periods.

Freshman Allissa Mulaski built the Lebanon lead with five three-pointers, three of which came in her 11-point first quarter, as she scored 17 points. Brown, seniors Zyrina Neuble and Caleah Shannon and Christaney Brookshire each finished with four, Lester three and Keionna Britton two.

Kennedy Powell popped in a pair of threes in leading the Lady Bucs with 11 points.

Lebanon will close the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Friday when Portland pays a visit to Brandon Gym.

Central swarms to 25th win

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central cruised to its 25th win of the season Tuesday night 56-24 over Portland on the Lady Wildcats’ Senior Night.

The Lady Wildcats led 14-4 following the first quarter and 36-9 at halftime as they climbed to 25-2 for the season and 12-1 in District 9-AAA with Mt. Juliet coming in at 6:30 p.m. Friday to close the regular season.

Seniors Addison Byrd and Piper Elrod each swished home five three-pointers as Byrd also grabbed eight rebounds on her way to 23 points. Elrod finished with 15. Lindsey Freeman scored seven, seniors Nathalie Ventura and Anna Altman four each and Taylor Tucker three with seven assists. Kathryn Bean had four assists and two blocks.

Tigerettes top Gordonsville in finale

WATERTOWN — Watertown closed its regular season Tuesday night with a 61-43 win over Gordonsville, setting up a District 8-A tournament play-in game at 7 p.m. next Monday at WHS.

The home Tigerettes led 12-11 following the first quarter, 26-23 at halftime and 44-32 through three as they closed an 11-14 regular season, 3-5 in the district.

Mya Gaines, Maria Allocco and Emma Edwards each tossed in 12 points for the Tigerettes while Mya Huddleston had nine, Ashlea Dickens five, Brenna Luttrell and McKenna George four apiece and Arianna Johns three.

Maija Harrelson had 15 points and Allyson West 13 for Gordonsville.