Friendship girls down DCA

The Lady Commanders looked well adjusted Thursday night when they dispatched visiting Donelson Christian from the East-Middle District 1-A tournament 49-44 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

After an 11-11 first-quarter tie, the Lady Commanders opened a 28-21 halftime lead and a 42-32 margin going into the fourth as they advanced to tonight’s 6 p.m. semifinal against top-seed Knoxville Webb with a 10-16 record. But by winning, Friendship bought itself three more games, including a berth in the East-Middle Region tournament.

“(Pittman) went down two weeks ago and it hurt us bad,” first-year Friendship coach Jeremy Hawks said. “We’ve had some girls step up. Her sister, Hailey, has played well. Autumn Groves has really stepped up. She earned all-district the other day. Some of the other girls have come along throughout the season that are getting an opportunity now. Our two big girls down low - Sydney McCormick and Bayley West - have played strong for us the last two games.

“It’s been more of a team effort. Ashlyn’s a great player and you can’t really replace her, but the team has responded well lately.”

Hailey Pittman poured in 19 points and Groves 12 for Friendship. West added eight, Brooke Jones four, Savannah Craighead three, McCormick two and Olivia Sims a free throw.

Hannah Anderson led the Lady Wildcats with 12 points.

Commanders crush HCA

Friendship Christian’s second-seeded boys did what No. 2 seeds are supposed to do to No. 7s, make quick work of visiting Hendersonville Christian 61-38 in the first round of the East-Middle District 1-A tournament on Thursday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

The Commanders spurted to a 16-3 first-quarter lead and cruised into halftime ahead 32-18 as they climbed to 19-8 for the season.

Friendship guaranteed itself three more games - starting with today’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal against King’s Academy and extending to the East-MIddle Region tournament.

Zach Blair buried three 3-pointers to lead Friendship with 16 points while Gregory Elliott added nine, Bryce Miller a pair of threes on his way to eight, Joe Greenwood and Nolan Painter seven each, Ashton Young six, Brady Stovall four and Hanley Sobieszczyk and Jake Blair two apiece.

Peyton Shoulders sank four triples to lead Hendersonville Christian with 15 points while Jalen Cole collected 14.

Anderson’s 29 leads Saints to first-round road win

DONELSON — Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys fired out to an early lead and the Saints maintained it the rest of the way to upset Donelson Christian 61-48 in the East-Middle District 1-A elimination round Thursday night.

The Saints stormed out to a 17-5 first-quarter lead and were up 32-17 at halftime as they bought themselves three more games, including the East-Middle Region tournament, with a 14-11 record. Mt. Juliet Christian, the No. 5 seed, will face top-seeded Knoxville Webb at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the semifinals at Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex.

Logan Anderson was on fire with seven three-pointers to pace the Saints with 29 points. Jacob Hall had nine points, Bailey Jones seven, Caylor Bates six and Tyler West and Preston Sloan five each.

Zach Sanders sank four threes to lead DCA with 17 points while Andrew Mathis’ 15 included three triples. Blake Johnson tossed in 10.