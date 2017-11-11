Men complete comeback in 69-62 victory

Freed-Hardeman took a 14-5 run to start the game and Diondrey Holt, Jr., scored eight of the next nine points to pull Cumberland within three, 19-15. Back-to-back three pointers for the Phoenix from Trent Perry and Rhyan Townes and a basket from Holt, Jr., cut CU’s deficit to one, 24-23.

Cumberland (3-2) fell behind by no more than three points and a free throw by Perry evened the score at 30. The Lions only allowed the Phoenix to score two more points in the half and John Musslewhite and Marcus Baldwin’s baskets sent FHU (0-1) into the half leading, 37-32.

Cumberland trailed 42-40 with an 8-5 run to start the second half and over the next four minutes of play the Phoenix only scored two more points from Andrew Rogan’s free throws.

Will Shelton netted six points in a row for the squad and a basket by Juandrico Walker helped the Phoenix pull within one, 54-53 with 8:47 remaining. A 10-0 spurt for CU regained the advantage leading by five 65-60. Four free throws by Holt, Jr., tallied the final points for the Phoenix and Musslewhite’s two points in the final seconds of the match wasn’t enough, as Cumberland defeated the Lions 69-62.

Holt Jr. tallied 18 points and Walker recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Blake Johnson and Shelton added 10 points apiece. Freed-Hardeman’s Baldwin tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds and the Lions scored 20 points off the bench.

Cumberland will return to play on Thursday against 16th-ranked William Carey at 7 p.m.