First-half run buries Phoenix women on the road

The Phoenix (2-2) trailed 18-11 at the end of one quarter and 20-13 a minute into the second period before the Lions (3-0) put together the decisive run. Kim Mallory netted eight points during the stretch with a pair of 3-pointers and one triple from Gabrielle Nicholson while Sandrea Sylman scored eight of her 14 first-half points as well.

Katherine Griffith’s field goal at the 9:17 mark made it 20-13, but Cumberland made just one field goal over the next eight minutes, a 3-pointer by Micah Norris, before a basket by Kaitlin Oliver in the final minute. CU made just 1-of-8 with two turnovers over the eight-minute stretch.

Mallory collected 14 points in the first half for Freed-Hardeman to go with the 14 for Sylman off the bench. FHU shot 55 percent in the first two quarters and converted eight Phoenix turnovers into 12 points.

Ant’Treasia Patton led Cumberland with 19 points, hitting 6-of-17 shots and 7-for-8 at the foul line. Griffith was the next highest scorer with six points.

Sylman connected on 11-of-19 shots for a game-high 26 points, Mallory finished with 22 and Tiffany Pate grabbed 11 rebounds and registered eight blocks. Nicholson added 11 points as well.

Cumberland will play at 25th-ranked Talladega College this Saturday at 3 p.m.