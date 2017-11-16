Hornets outscore DeKalb West 62-48

DeKalb West led 29-25 at halftime before the Hornets buzzed in front 47-38 through three quarters as they won their first game of the season after three opening losses.

Jack Elrod fired in 14 points and fellow post Will Weir 13 for the Hornets, who led 15-9 following the first quarter. Will Hackett knocked down nine points while Brady Raines added eight, Kier Priest six, Crockett Goodall and Gavin Turner five each and Manny Seay two.

Braden Antoniak scored 16 from the DeKalb West backcourt.

Tuckers Crossroads will travel to Gordonsville on Dec. 1 with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.