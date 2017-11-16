MJCA girls move to 2-0

The Lady Saints led 5-3 following the first quarter, trailed 14-12 at halftime and were back in front 20-18 going into the fourth as they returned home 2-0 for the three-day old season.

Caroline Hibbett tossed in 10 points for the Lady Saints while Caitlyn Smith notched nine, Amelia Lyons seven, Abigail Easton four and Sam Stilts two.

Maija Harrelson threw in three 3-pointers to lead Gordonsville with 12 points.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Murfreesboro on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff at Providence Christian.