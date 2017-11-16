McGavock’s Hughes hits for 40 against Central

Hughes hit the Wildcats for 41 points, including a pair of third-quarter three-pointers and 15 of 20 from the free-throw line. Ty Kirk collected all 11 of his points in the second half.

McGavock led 19-11 following the first quarter, 38-27 at halftime and 57-44 through three as Central slipped to 0-2.

Kene Aruh totaled 20 points for Central while Naz Czeskleba sank four three-pointers on his way to 18 and Kito Aruh threw in 13. Tyler Hayes finished with five, Daniel Jackson and Dalton King four each and Josh Gibson two.

Central will play host to Ravenwood on Tuesday night following the girls’ 6:30 p.m. game.