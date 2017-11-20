Beech boys play bombs-away to overtake Blue Devils in fourth

Lebanon led 20-13 following the first quarter, 33-21 at halftime and 44-30 through three periods before Beech played long ball in a 30-13 fourth period in the Blue Devils’ season opener.

Caleb Powell popped in four triples in leading Beech with 25 points while Luke Fleming added 11, including two threes.

Isaac Johnson led Lebanon with 14 points from the post while shooting guard Luka Saller scored 11. Dequantay Shannon, Eli Scarlett and Ty Bailey each scored six points, Jamar Kynard five, Will Seats four, Grayson Brockman three and Alex Fite two.

Lebanon will travel to Mt. Juliet on Nov. 30 with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.