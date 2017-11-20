Commanders pull away from Grace, Mt. Juliet sweeps Independence

The Commanders outscored the Lions 17-3 in the second to turn a 19-15 edge into a 36-18 halftime margin. It was 58-32 through three as they climbed to 4-1.

Point guard Joe Greenwood totaled 22 points on three 3-pointers and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line for Friendship. Ashton Young threw in 13 points and fellow post Hanley Sobiesczcyk 11. Coulson Porter put in eight points and Jake Blair six as each hit a pair of threes. Bryce Miller and Malachi Frewin each threw in a triple while Adam Husseini had two.

Gavin Johnson kept Grace in the game early with three first-quarter triples and finished with four for most of his 14 points. Cole Scott scored 13 from the post.

The Commanders were coming off a split of Saturday’s TSSAA Hall of Champions double header at Portland. Friendship dropped a 54-53 double-overtime decision to the host Panthers before rebounding to beat East Robertson 62-50.

Friendship will take a break for Thanksgiving before returning to play next Tuesday at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville.

Mt. Juliet sweeps Independence

THOMPSONS STATION — Mt. Juliet’s girls dominated Independence 64-21 Monday night.

Afterward, the Golden Bears won 68-52 at the site of their sectional loss last March.

The Lady Bears led 21-5 following the first quarter and 43-5 at halftime as they improved to 2-1.

Center Emma Palmer led the Lady Bears with 21 points while guard T Davis dropped in 14 and Oakland-transfer Shelby Petty 12. Aaliyah Frazier added eight, Isabella Houston four and Gentry Houston and Kiki Jervis two each.

Mt. Juliet dropped its season opener to Blackman 63-52 in the opener of a TSSAA Hall of Champions double header Saturday at East Nashville despite 24 points from Palmer and 12 from Naveah Majors. The Lady Bears bounced back with a 59-31 win over West Creek.

The Lady Bears will welcome Oakland to The Cave for their home opener at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. They will return to Independence for its Classic on Friday, a 1 p.m. matinee against Siegel.

Mt. Juliet’s boys led 15-10 following the first quarter, 30-28 at halftime and 50-40 through three periods as the Golden Bears moved to 3-0.

Isaac Stephens tossed in 25 points from the post for the Bears while Will Pruitt popped in a pair of threes on his way to 13. Gavin Wilson and Gunner Wilkerson each hit a couple of triples on their way to eight. Brian Aiken scored seven, Jordan Lockridge four and J.C. Crawford three.

Matt St. Charles tossed in 12 points for Independence. Jack Sisson sank a pair of threes on his way to 11.

The Bears swept their two games at East Nashville last Saturday, downing Forrest 73-64 and West Creek 63-45. Unlike the girls, Mt. Juliet’s boys will not play during the Thanksgiving weekend, taking a break after the Oakland game until next week.