Strong field set for Greer Classic at LHS

Oakland, Brentwood and Oak Ridge advanced to the boys’ state tournament last year while Oak Ridge and Houston went to the girls. Ripley (Miss.) played in the Mississippi girls’ state finals last spring.

“This is by far the best field that we have had for the Thanksgiving event,” Lebanon boys’ coach Jim McDowell said. “I really think that it is the best field in the state for a Thanksgiving event.

We are looking forward to another great weekend of basketball and are very thankful to John Greer for sponsoring this event for our school and our community.”

FRIDAY

Oakland vs. Page, boys, 10 a.m.

Hendersonville vs. Sycamore, girls, 11:30 a.m.

Wilson Central vs. Sycamore, boys, 1 p.m.

Blackman vs. Ripley, Miss., girls, 2:30 p.m.

Wilson Central vs. Oak Ridge, girls, 4 p.m.

Oak Ridge vs. Brentwood, boys, 5:30 p.m.

Lebanon vs. Houston, girls, 7 p.m.

Lebanon vs. Hillwood, boys, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Brentwood vs. Oakland, boys, 10 a.m.

Houston vs. Blackman, girls, 11:30 a.m.

Ripley, Miss., vs. Hendersonville, girls, 1 p.m.

Hillwood vs. Sycamore, boys, 2:30 p.m.

Sycamore vs. Wilson Central, girls, 4 p.m.

Lebanon vs. Oak Ridge, boys, 5:30 p.m.

Lebanon vs. Oak Ridge, girls, 7 p.m.

Page vs. Wilson Central, boys, 8:30 p.m.

Purple Tigers topped at Clarkrange

CLARKSRANGE — Watertown’s boys suffered a slow start Saturday and never recovered in a 59-42 loss to Clarkrange in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.

The Buffaloes rumbled to a 16-2 first-quarter lead and were up 28-17 by halftime and 45-25 going into the fourth as the Purple Tigers fell to 1-1.

Heath Price paced the Purple Tigers with 11 points while Nathan Fish knocked down nine, RayQuan Verge six, Griffin Creswell and Austin Lasater four each, Addison Clinton and Jared Tomson a three-pointer apiece and Aidan Usher two. Usher notched nine rebounds, Lasater had three steals and Verge two assists.

Watertown will play host to Jackson County on Tuesday following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.

Lady Commanders conquer Grace 70-52

FRANKLIN — Friendship Christian’s girls rolled to a 70-52 win at Grace Christian on Monday night.

Ashlyn Pittman led three Lady Commanders in double figures with 22 points. Savannah Craighead and Hailey Pittman each put in 10, Rachel Pippin eight, Anna Taylor four and Sydney McCormick two as Friendship improved to 3-2.

Anna Pittman paced Grace with 31.

Friendship is off until a trip to Lipscomb Academy in Nashville at 6 p.m. next Tuesday.

Friendship girls split Hall of Champions double header

PORTLAND — Friendship Christian’s girls got past Portland 49-46 in overtime on Saturday before wrapping up the TSSAA Hall of Champions double header with a 50-48 loss to East Robertson.

Ashlyn Pittman totaled 27 points for Friendship against Portland while Autumn Groves led the Lady Commanders with 21 against East Robertson as FCS finished the opening week of the season at 2-2.

Emily Brown’s 13 points paced Portland while Camryn Evelezer led the Lady Indians with 14.