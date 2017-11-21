Talley’s late runner caps Winfree Bryant road sweep

Earlier, Winfree Bryant’s girls prevailed 33-24.

The Aviators trailed 15-8 following the first quarter, 21-9 at halftime and 30-20 through three periods before rallying in the fourth. They didn’t take their first lead until two minutes remained as they improved to 2-3 for the season.

Jackson Lea sank a pair of three-pointers as he and Talley each totaled 11 points. Eli Coggins connected on a couple of triples for his six while Evan Patton finished with four and Jackson Painter, Fisher Bradshaw and James Gilbert each threw in three.

The Lady Aviators rallied from a 7-6 first-quarter deficit to an 18-9 halftime lead and a 30-13 margin going into the fourth before returning home 3-2 for the season.

Natalie Danko dropped in 12 points for Winfree Bryant while Lexie Crowder added eight, Jyanna Stewart five and NyLyia Rankins and Alaina Smith four each.

Winfree Bryant will travel to Smyrna next Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.