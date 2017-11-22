Mt. Juliet Christian basketball Lady Saints succumb at Providence Staff Reports • Nov 22, 2017 at 3:24 PM MURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet Christian fell behind early in a 64-24 setback at Providence Christian on Tuesday night. The Lady Lions led 13-5 following the first quarter, 27-13 at halftime and 54-22 through three periods. Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 15 points while Caitlyn Smith, Marcella Gallione, Sam Stilts and Caroline Hibbett each had two. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.