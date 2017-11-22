logo

Mt. Juliet Christian basketball

Lady Saints succumb at Providence

Staff Reports • Nov 22, 2017 at 3:24 PM

MURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet Christian fell behind early in a 64-24 setback at Providence Christian on Tuesday night.

The Lady Lions led 13-5 following the first quarter, 27-13 at halftime and 54-22 through three periods.

Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 15 points while Caitlyn Smith, Marcella Gallione, Sam Stilts and Caroline Hibbett each had two.

