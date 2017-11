The Lady Bears led 47-4 at halftime as they improved to 4-1.

Shelby Jane Petty led the Lady Bears with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while center Emma Palmer put in 12 and Tondri Davis 10. Aaliyah Frazier and Alyssa Williamson each scored six points, Ryleigh Osborne and Gentry Houston five apiece, Kiki Jervis four, Isabelle Houston a three and Nevaeh Majors two.

Mt. Juliet will return home to play host to Ravenwood at 6:30 p.m. Monday.