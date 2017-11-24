Unbeaten Blue Devils defeat Hillwood 54-47

The Blue Devils led 15-13 following the first quarter and 27-26 at halftime. Hillwood led for a possession during the third period before point guard Jeremiah Hastings hit a three-pointer to put Lebanon back in front. LHS was up 42-39 going into the fourth as the home team improved to 4-0.

Eddie Jackson led Lebanon with 13 points from the post while Hastings had all 12 of his tallies in the second half. Big man Zion Logue stepped outside to sink three 3-pointers on his way to 11 while guard Noah Mulaski tossed in two triples as part of his 10. Polo Phillips and Evan Britt each threw in a three and Malcolm Logue two.

Six-foot-7 Chris Nix totaled 21 points for Hillwood while Adam Thomas added 11 from the backcourt.

Hillwood will return Saturday to take on Sycamore at 2:30 p.m. Lebanon will battle Oak Ridge at 5:30.