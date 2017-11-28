Lipscomb boys slip past Commanders

The Mustangs broke open a close game late in the first quarter for a 10-4 lead. The Commanders cut the margin to 18-14 by halftime and moved in front 33-29 in the third as Jake Blair buried half of his four three-pointers during the period.

But Lipscomb surged back in front in the fourth. The Commanders rallied and were within two with 3.2 seconds left. The Mustangs inbounded under Friendship’s offensive basket. With all of the close options covered, a Mustang broke long and caught a deep pass for a game-ending layup as FCS fell to 4-2.

“We let some things get by on us,” Commander coach Ben Johnson said of the first half. “We made some adjustments at halftime. We depended defensively on ourselves to digging deeper. (With about six minutes left in the game) we had a couple of turnovers and defensive miscues that got things going the wrong way.”

Vinny Romano scored 17 points in the post while Jake Terry tossed in two threes from the wing on his way to 10 for Lipscomb.

Blair scored 16 while Hanley Sobieszczyk tossed in 10 from the post for Friendship, which has six players playing football for the state championship Saturday and not available for basketball until next week. Joe Greenwood scored seven, Ashton Young four and Bryce Miller a three.

“We’re a few bodies short,” Johnson said. “That wouldn’t have made a difference.

“Our guys played hard. I couldn’t fault their grit.”

Johnson said the offseason work of former Lebanon star Malcolm Manier has paid dividends.

“I believe we had three guys play all 32 minutes tonight,” Johnson said. “Malcolm has really pushed us and gotten our guys ready for the next level. Our preseason conditioning really got us ready.”

While the football Commanders rest up for Saturday’s 11 a.m. BlueCross Bowl, Johnson, an offensive assistant with football, and his basketball Commanders will play host to Middle Tennessee Christian at the Bay Family Sportsplex following the girls’ 6 p.m. game Friday.