Balanced Blue Devils stop Central

The Wildcats led during the opening minutes until Blue Devil big man Zion Logue sank a long baseline jumper to put Lebanon in front 7-5.

After a three-pointer by Naz Czeskleba from in front of the LHS student section put Central back in front, a Wildcat tipped a rebound into the Blue Devil basket, a field goal credited to point guard Jeremiah Hastings for a 9-8 LHS lead.

Lebanon led 12-10 following the first quarter, 28-21 at halftime and 46-31 through three periods as the Blue Devils improved to 7-1 for the season and 2-1 in District 9-AAA, a league mark which will hold through the holidays while the league’s teams play outside competition.

Noah Mulaski sank two three-pointers in each of the first two periods and led Lebanon with 14 points while Logue went even further out to hit two second-quarter threes on his way to 12. Hastings and his backup Malcolm Logue each added 11 and center Eddie Jackson 10 while Ethan Njezic tossed in two and Polo Phillips a free throw.

Czeskleba sank three first-half triples as he and Kene Aruh scored 11 points apiece for the Wildcats while Daniel Jackson knocked down nine in the fourth quarter, Kyzick Schweppe eight (including a pair of triples), Dalton King six in the first half, Kobe Tibbs five in the fourth and Kito Aruh a first-quarter trey as Central slipped to 4-5, 1-2.

Both teams will play at home Tuesday night. Cookeville will visit Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court while Central will entertain Stewarts Creek.

Time-expired free throws sink Watertown boys

JAMESTOWN — Issac Peavyhouse hit two free throws with time expired Friday night to lift host York Institute to a 74-72 win over Watertown in the Purple Tigers’ first District 8-AA journey to the upper Cumberland Plateau.

Preston Tomlinson had just hit a tying three-pointer for the Purple Tigers when the foul was called.

Watertown led 19-18 following the first quarter and 43-36 at halftime before York rallied to a 55-53 edge going into the fourth.

All six Dragons who played scored in double figures, led by sixth man Roger Meadows with 17, including four three-pointers. Noah Smith fired in 15 and Landrick Leffew 12. Luke Patton poured in three triples as he, Peavyhouse and Case Moody each tossed in 10.

Tomlinson fired in four threes on his way to 25 points for the Purple Tigers while Heath Price’s 22 and Austin Lasater’s 10 included two triples each. RayQuan Verge notched nine points while Griffin Creswell, Jared Tomson and Aidan Usher each tossed in two.

Watertown will continue its maiden voyage through 8-AA on Tuesday when the Purple Tigers travel to Lafayette to take on Macon County in a matchup of two former Randall Hutto assistants from Lebanon High - WHS’ Matt Bradshaw and MCHS’ Jason Welch.

Young, Blair lead Friendship to win

Ashton Young tossed in 25 points and Jake Blair 20 Friday night to lead Friendship Christian past visiting Hendersonville Christian 83-54 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Hendersonville Christian led 10-9 following the first quarter before Friendship moved in front 28-23 by halftime. The Commanders opened a 51-35 margin going into the fourth as they climbed to 6-3 for the season and 2-0 in Middle Region District 2-A.

Bryce Miller tossed in 12 points for Friendship on a pair of three-pointers and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Joe Greenwood flicked in 5 of 6 foul shots on his way to nine while Seth Filson added eight, Dorian Champion five and Hanley Sobieszczyk four.

Joseph Mussnug knocked down two triples to pace Hendersonville Christian with 18 points while Jalen Cole’s 17 included three triples.

Friendship will play host to Westmoreland at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a boys’-only outing at the Sportsplex.

Stephens powers Mt. Juliet to 10-point win

MT. JULIET — Big man Isaac Stephens tossed in 22 points Friday night to power Mt. Juliet past Portland 55-45.

The Golden Bears led 16-11 following the first quarter and 34-24 at halftime before the teams played even-steven in the second half.

Will Pruitt popped in a pair of three-pointers on his way to 13 points for Mt. Juliet while Gavin Wilson finished with five, Ryan McIntosh, J.C. Crawford and Gunner Wilkerson a three apiece and Jordan Lockridge, Bailey Bryant and Riggs Abner two each as the Golden Bears, coming off a 58-54 loss at Gallatin on Tuesday, improved to 2-1 in District 9-AAA and 7-1 overall..

Mitchell Eagle paced Portland with 18 points.

Mt. Juliet, which finished its district pre-holiday schedule, will travel to Murfreesboro on Tuesday night to take on Siegel.

Saints fall to unbeaten Goodpasture

MT. JULIET — Undefeated Goodpasture rolled to a 61-29 triumph over Mt. Juliet Christian in a Middle Region District 2-A game Friday night.

The Cougars led 11-8 following the first quarter before opening a 28-16 halftime lead and 50-21 through three periods as they improved to 8-0 and the Saints slipped to 4-3.

Tripp McEachern’s 23 points included five three-pointers for Goodpasture while Nate Muscrave fired in four triples on his way to 16.

Caylor Bates tossed in 10 points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Trent Graves scored seven, Gavin Forsha four and Dwayne Ewers and Cole Alsup three each.