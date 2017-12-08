Central deals Devilettes first 9-AAA loss

The Devilettes enjoyed early leads of 12-2 and 14-4. But Central stormed back with an 11-0 run to go up 15-14 on a three-pointer by Bailey Kaposy.

After a baseline basket by former Lady Wildcat Lindsey Freeman put Lebanon back in front, a Nicole Brill layup gave the lead back to the Lady Wildcats, who carried a 19-16 advantage into halftime.

The game became more and more physical as the game progressed. Lebanon’s Allissa Mulaski didn’t have many open looks, but took advantage of a rare opening to swish home a triple to draw the Devilettes into a 23-23 tie late in the third quarter.

But Brill converted a layup 20 seconds later to put Central back in front to stay, starting a 9-2 Lady Wildcat run which put the home team ahead 32-25 and the Devilettes in catch-up mode with time draining away.

Central point guard Kenadhi Killebrew notched nine points and seven rebounds before injuring a leg or ankle on a rebound attempt in the third quarter. Julia Maki picked up the scoring load with all nine of her points in the fourth quarter and passed for four assists while Jasmin Angel added eight key points off the bench. Veteran forward Taylor Tucker finished with five points and picked up Killebrew’s rebounding load with a game-high eight. Freshman Sydney Richetto was held to four free throws but was active with three steals and four assists. Brill also finished with four points while Kaposy had the three as the Lady Wildcats snapped a three-game losing streak to climb to 6-3 for the season and 1-2 in the district.

Mulaski led Lebanon with 11 points, including a pair of three-pointers, the first of which broke a 2-2 tie and launched the Devilettes to their early lead. Freeman finished with six, Addie Grace Porter and Christaney Brookshire four each, Maleigha Oldham (coming off a likely school-record seven straight three-pointers Tuesday night against Hendersonville as former Lady Wildcat Kendall Spray shares the state record with eight straight) a three and Aaryn Grace Lester and Keionna Britton two each as LHS fell to 4-4, 2-1.

District play is over until after the holidays. Lebanon will play host to Cookeville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court while Wilson Central will entertain Stewarts Creek at the same time.

Tigerettes fall by three on Plateau

JAMESTOWN — York Institute’s girls pulled out a 45-42 win over visiting Watertown in the Tigerettes’ first District 8-AA trip to the upper Cumberland Plateau school Friday night.

Watertown led 32-31 going into the fourth before York pulled out the victory. The Lady Dragons led 12-7 following the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime before the Tigerettes used a 13-7 third to grab the edge.

McKenna George’s 15 points led Watertown while Emma Edwards added 11, Brittni Allison eight, Saranda Woodson five and Ashlea Dickens a three-pointer.

Watertown will travel to Macon County at 6 p.m. Tuesday as the Tigerettes’ inaugural tour through District 8-AA continues.

Friendship cruises to 70-30 win

Friendship Christian cruised to a 70-30 win over visiting Hendersonville Christian in Middle Region District 2-A play Friday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Ashlyn Pittman knocked down 19 points for Friendship while Rachel Pippin and Autumn Groves each notched nine, Brooke Jones eight, Hailey Pittman seven, Savannah Craighead six, Anna Taylor and Hannah Alexander four each, Sydney McCormick three and Matalyn Espenshade two.

Desi Munson led the Lady Crusaders with 14 points.

Friendship will not play again until 6 p.m. next Friday at Donelson Christian.

Palmer’s 31 lifts Lady Bears past Portland

MT. JULIET — Emma Palmer’s 31 points from the post powered Mt. Juliet to a 57-31 win over Portland on Friday night.

Palmer put in 11 during the first quarter which ended with the Lady Bears leading 21-11. It as 28-13 at halftime and 44-21 through three as Mt. Juliet improved to 7-2 for the season and ended the pre-holiday District 9-AAA schedule 2-1.

Shelby Petty popped in a pair of three-pointers on her way to 12 for Mt. Juliet while Tondrianna Davis’ 10 including a pair of triples. Nevaeh Majors hit a first-quarter trey and Ryleigh Osborne a free throw.

Demaria Bell led the Lady Panthers with 10 points.

Mt. Juliet will next play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Siegel.