MJCA’s boys eded 46-44 at Merrol Hyde

Merrol Hyde led 39-33 going into the fourth before Mt. Juliet Christian outscored the Hawks 11-7 over the final eight minutes. But the Saints slipped to 4-4 going into Friday’s home Middle Region District 2A game against University School of Nashville.

Mt. Juliet Christian led 9-8 following the first quarter before Merrol Hyde edged in front 24-22 going into halftime.

Ollie Talmadge tossed in 10 points for Merrol Hyde.

Caylor Bates poured in 24 points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Trent Graves scored seven, Gavin Forsha five, Dwayne Ewers four and Jacob Hall and David Hylick two each.