Watertown Middle basketball

Tigerettes defeated by DeKalb

Staff Reports • Dec 11, 2017 at 7:59 PM

WATERTOWN — A bad start was costly for Watertown in a 43-27 defeat to DeKalb Middle on Monday night.

The visiting Lady Saints led 30-12 at halftime before the Tigerettes took the third quareter 13-6.

Alie Tunks fired in 14 points for Watertown while Gala Holbrooks scored six, Abby Parkerson five and Angie Rodriguez two.

