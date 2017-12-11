Watertown Middle basketball Tigerettes defeated by DeKalb Staff Reports • Dec 11, 2017 at 7:59 PM WATERTOWN — A bad start was costly for Watertown in a 43-27 defeat to DeKalb Middle on Monday night. The visiting Lady Saints led 30-12 at halftime before the Tigerettes took the third quareter 13-6. Alie Tunks fired in 14 points for Watertown while Gala Holbrooks scored six, Abby Parkerson five and Angie Rodriguez two. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.