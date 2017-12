The Lady Saints led 12-4 following the first quarter, 24-11 at halftime and 33-16 through three periods.

Amelia Lyons’ 20 points led the Lady Saints while Caitlyn Smith scored 14, including a pair of three-pointers. Marcella Gallione also sank a couple of triples for her six while Sam Stilts and Caroline Hibbett each had four.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to East Region District 2A rival University School of Nashville at 6 p.m. Friday.