Spray named TSWA Player of the Week

The Lebanon native posted 14 points at Louisville, hitting four triples while adding three rebounds and two assists. The sophomore guard from Wilson Central then set a school single-game record for 3-pointers against Rhodes College, connecting on 11 of 18 attempts for a career-best 35 points.

Spray currently leads the nation in 3-point field goals made per game (4.7) and ranks second in total 3-point field goals made (42). She is averaging 18.8 points while shooting 49 percent from 3-point range through nine games this season.