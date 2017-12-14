Lady Commanders open week with two wins

The Lady Commanders and Providence were tied following the first quarter before Friendship put up 13 points in the second to go up 21-17 by halftime. The Lady Lions rallied in the third period with 11 points to forge another tie.

But Erin Gallatin and Kristen Smith led the Lady Commanders to an 11-3 fourth period as Friendship avenged an earlier loss to Providence.

Ellen Williamson led the Lady Commanders with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Smith supplied 12 points and five boards, Gallatin 11 points and two caroms, Cloe Smith two points and 10 boards and Hope Ilias two points and a couple of rebounds.

The Lady Commanders led Mt. Juliet Christian 8-6 following the first quarter and 18-10 at halftime. Friendship outscored the Lady Saints 15-6 in the third period and 11-6 in the fourth.

Gallatin led the Lady Commanders with 11 points and two rebounds while Cloe Smith notched nine points and seven boards, Ilias eight points and three caroms, Kristen Smith six points and three rebounds, Williamson four points and five rebounds, Neely Sloan two points and three boards, Ellan Espenshade two points and a rebound, Deshea Oakley two points and a rebound and Elizabeth Miller two boards.

Friendship will play at Southside at 6 p.m. Thursday and at Donelson Christian at 3:30 p.m. Friday.