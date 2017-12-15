Cobras strike Blue Devils 70-58

Jeremiah Hastings drove to the basket for a three-point play to break a 21-21 tie and give the Blue Devils their first lead with 2:38 left in the first half.

It turned out to be Lebanon’s only lead as the Cobras went on their run, fueled by several steal and scores by guard Damonte’ Streate as Whites Creek, coming off back-to-back appearances in the Class AA state tournament, led 32-24 at halftime.

Whites Creek, which led 19-13 following the first quarter, was up 47-36 through three periods as the Cobras improved to 6-3.

“Their quickness and athleticism was what did it,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “We did a good job executing for the first 14 1/2 minutes of the first half. Then we had four or five straight live-ball turnovers. It really changed the complexion of the ballgame.”

Isaih Bowers led Whites Creek with 20 points while Dezmin McClain finished with 14. Former Wilson Central player Dennis Stallings, a senior who transferred to the Nashville school last year, tossed in 12 and big man Dylan Wade 10, including a dunk to start the game.

Noah Mulaski sank five three-pointers to lead Lebanon with 21 points while fellow guard Jeremiah Hastings had 12. David Greene notched nine from the post while Malcolm Logue scored six, Ethan Njezic four and Gaven Reasonover and Zion Logue three each as the Blue Devils dropped to 7-3.

The Blue Devils dropped in just 14 of 24 free throws, which bothered McDowell.

“As physical as they play defense, we were going to get opportunities at the line, and when you do, you have to make them pay,” McDowell said.

Lebanon will travel to Manchester next week for the three-day Red Raider Christmas Tournament at Coffee County. The Blue Devils will open with Franklin County at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Saints can’t climb out of early hole

MT. JULIET — University School of Nashville put Mt. Juliet Christian in catch-up mode early as the Tigers took a 48-37 win in Middle Region District 2-A action Friday night.

USN led 19-5 following the first quarter and 31-14 at halftime before Mt. Juliet Christian closed the margin to 39-27 going into the fourth as the Saints slipped to 4-5.

Drew Dibble dropped in a pair of three-pointers to lead USN with 12 points while William Greenfield and William Christie-Mtell each tossed in 10.

Jacob Hall hit three 3-pointers on his way to 10 to lead Mt. Juliet Christian while Caylor Bates’ eight included a pair of threes. Logan Collier scored six, Gavin Forsha five, Dwayne Ewers four, David Hylick three and Trent Graves a free throw.

MJCA will remain in district action Saturday when the Saints travel to Davidson Academy with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.