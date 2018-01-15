Commander balance leads to road win

Sobieszczyk, the inside part of the scoring duo, had 14 of his 20 to personally match Davidson as Friendship took an 18-14 lead through eight minutes. Greenwood, who led the Commanders with 23 points and three 3-pointers, and Jake Blair each buried two triples and 10 points during the second as the visitors went into halftime ahead 49-33.

Friendship was up 65-43 through three period as the Commanders closed the first half of the Middle Region District 2-A schedule with a 5-3 record, 13-7 overall.

Blair finished with 14 points while Ashton Young added 11, Dorian Champion five and Coulson Porter two.

Stone Norton knocked down 13 points for Davidson. Drew Bowling tossed in 12 points and Trevor Horton 11 as each hit a pair of threes as six different Bears combined to bury 11 triples.

Friendship, whose scheduled home game with Mt. Juliet Christian for Tuesday night was up in the air, will travel to Hendersonville Christian on Thursday night with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.