Blum named women's basketball head coach at CU

Blum has spent the last 14 years as head coach at Grace College in Indiana.

The Lancers posted a pair of 20-win seasons during Blum’s tenure at his alma mater, including 20-15 in 2011-12, the program’s first winning season since 1991-92 and the first 20-win campaign in school history. Grace finished 20-16 this past season. The program has averaged 17.0 wins over the last eight seasons, including an 18-17 mark in 2014-15 and 19-17 in 2012-13. He has compiled 209 career victories.

“We feel very lucky to have found someone with Scott’s experience to take over the women’s basketball program at Cumberland,” Pavan said. “He has over 20 years of head coaching experience, all at the NAIA level, and has a great understanding of coaching and teaching at a small, private university. His teams have a history of postseason play as well as a 100 percent graduation rate.”

Blum brings a wealth of coaching experience, serving as men’s basketball head coach at Indiana Wesleyan in Marion, Ind., from 1995-97, leading the program to the NCCAA national championship in 1995, and head men’s coach at Trinity International in Deerfield, Ill., from 1998-01.

He spent one year as the boys basketball coach at Lakewood Park Christian School in Auburn, Ind., and two seasons as an assistant men’s coach at Grace before becoming the women’s head coach for the 2004-05 campaign.

“I’m very excited for this new chapter in my life and look forward to continuing to build on the winning program at Cumberland,” Blum said. “This is a fresh start for me, like getting your first job and the excitement that goes with that. Ron and the administration at Cumberland have some great things in place with the student-athletes and I look forward to working with all of the coaches and staff in Lebanon.”

As a starting guard in the early 1990s, Blum earned NAIA All-America honors twice and was a major component in the men’s basketball team’s national championship in 1992 at Grace. He also garnered the Pete Maravich Award as the NCCAA Player of the Year in 1992.

Blum scored 1,576 career points at Oregon-Davis High School in Hamlet, Ind., and became the only player to have his number retired in school history. He then played two years at Valparaiso University before transferring to Grace for his final two seasons, helping the Lancers to a 59-11 record over that span.

Blum earned his bachelor’s in physical education from Grace in 1993 and received a master’s in physical education from Ball State in 2002. He is the married to the former Michelle Hanna and the couple has three boys – Tanner, Connor and Asher.