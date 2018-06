Daniels was a four-year letterwinner for coach Derek McCord at Dyer County High School in Newbern, earning All-District accolades as a junior and senior for the Choctaws. She is the career 3-point leader at DCHS and played in the TSSAA State Tournament as sophomore, losing in the quarterfinals.

Daniels also earned varsity letters in softball during her freshman and junior years. She is the daughter of Tony and Cyndi Daniels.