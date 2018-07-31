Grad transfer Leonard inks with CU women

Leonard played two seasons at Tennessee State University, averaging 3.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game as a freshman in 2013-14, seeing action in all 30 contests. As a sophomore she registered 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game while playing in 29 outings. She scored in double figures three times as a freshman and twice as a sophomore.

Leonard averaged 14 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds per game as a senior at Hillsboro High School. She was a four-year starter for coach Cherish Stringfield, helping the Burros to a district championship while earning All-City and All-Region honors as a sophomore. She earned All-District and All-City accolades as a junior as well.

She is the daughter of Frederick Leonard and Adrienne Jones.