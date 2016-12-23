Birth Announcements

Kylie Cates and Nathan Fathera, of Nashville, announce the birth of their son, Everett Houston Grey Fathera, on Dec. 15 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Everett weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20-inches long. His grandparents are Alisha Willis and Kevin Seagraves and Angela Quinby and Timmy Fathera, all of Tennessee.

Zane Andrew Williams

Daisy Turner and Carl Brandon Williams, of Buffalo Valley, announce the birth of their son, Zane Andrew Williams, on Dec. 13 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Zane weighed 6 pounds, 15.9 ounces and was 19-inches long.

His grandmother is Christy Durham, of Smithville.

Yason Jean Reynolds

Rasheeta Cartmell and Marcus Reynolds, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their son, Yason Jean Reynolds, on Dec. 12 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Yason weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces. His grandparents are William Cartmell and Beth Petty and Veronica Neal, all of Lebanon.