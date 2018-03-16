Birth Announcements

Sarah and Kyle Franz, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their daughter, Emma Ray Franz, on March 5 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Emma weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18.5-inches long. Her grandparents are Sandra Brown and Danny Brown, of Crossville, and Richard and Darlene Franz, of House Springs, Missouri.

Ellie Mae Hale

Sara and Chris Hale, of Watertown, announce the birth of their daughter, Ellie Mae Hale, on March 12 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Ellie weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Carson Taylor Phillips

Ashley and Dustin Phillips, of Lafayette, announce the birth of their son, Carson Taylor Phillips, on March 6 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Carson weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19-inches long.

Madelyn Jo Troutt

Christopher and Lesley Troutt, of Hartsville, announce the birth of their daughter, Madelyn Jo Troutt, on Feb. 23 at 8:36 a.m. at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Madelyn is the granddaughter of Terry and Sheva Troutt, of Hartsville, Jody and Leonard Jeffreys, of Watertown, and Thomas L. and Ann Shrum, of Lebanon.