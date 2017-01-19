Lebanon’s Moore, FCS’ Dabbs in state finals

Moore’s 1,700 pins (212.5 average) lead the field. In the ladder format, the No. 6 seed will face No. 5, with that winner taking on No. 4, then No. 3 until only No. 1 awaits, meaning Moore will finish no worse than second in the state at the end of this morning’s 8:30 a.m. session.

Dabbs is seeded fourth with 642 pins (160.5 average) and will face the winner of No. 6-seed Caroline Conrad of St. Agnes and Kaelyn Thomas of Donelson Christian. If Dabbs wins, she would take on No. 3 Grace Becker of St. Agnes.

Friendship senior Annalise Jarnagin just missed the cut, finishing seventh in the semifinals, 11 pins out of sixth. Teammate Brooke Eakes 14th.

In D-I girls, Wilson Central junior Megan Metz finished 10th in the semifinals with 1,460 pins (182.5 avg.). Lebanon junior Lindsay Manning was 13th with 1,395 (174.4).

Following the individual championships, the team competition will begin at 11 with Baker matches to set the seedings for the 2:30 p.m. boys’ quarterfinals and the 4:30 girls’ quarters. Lebanon’s girls and Friendship’s girls will compete.