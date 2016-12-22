logo

State business owners demand fairness for Main Street

Staff Reports • Updated Yesterday at 5:00 PM

NASHVILLE – A wide variety of businesses, including one from Lebanon, from across Tennessee last week submitted a letter of support urging legislators to approve a proposed rule that would require large out-of-state online-only retailers to collect Tennessee state sales taxes.

The letter was distributed to members of the Joint Committee on Government Operations. The committee convened in a hearing on the proposed rule Dec. 15.

 “The fact that our local brick-and-mortar businesses are held to a different standard than out-of-state, only-only retailers is clearly unfair,” said Roland Myers, president and CEO of the Tennessee Retail Association. “These businesses are the backbones of our communities; they’re creating jobs, supporting families and the local workforce, and contributing to hometown causes. They deserve the chance to compete on a level playing field.”

In the letter, the businesses said:

“This issue is about fairness for Tennessee families, workers, businesses and local communities. It’s past time to require out-of-state, online-only businesses to play by the same rules as the rest of us. By approving the proposed rule, Tennessee’s leaders can take a critical step toward supporting fair competition and promoting a stronger state economy. We strongly encourage swift and comprehensive approval of this important rule.”

Myers said, “The businesses that signed this letter represent only a fraction of the Tennessee companies and entrepreneurs who support this rule. On behalf of retailers across the state, I strongly encourage policymakers to support Main Street by approving this commonsense rule without delay.”

JNR Electronics in Lebanon was among the businesses that signed on to the letter of support.

