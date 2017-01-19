Mt. Juliet business boom continues

At the beginning of the year, the Starbucks in Providence Commons finally opened after a controversial battle between the coffee bistro’s developer and city officials. It joins a Starbucks on the corner of Lebanon Road and N. Mt. Juliet Road, as well as another inside Target.

Also in Providence Commons, Moe’s Southwest Grill its doors last week. Edible Arrangements is already doing business there, and Supercuts and China One are expected to soon join.

Dennis Buchanan, public affairs director for Mt. Juliet, said the city is seeing a business boom that nearly matches the huge migration of people relocating to the City Between the Lakes.

“I certainly believe that as more people continue to move into our community, they are also looking for additional goods and services and products; it’s opening up new markets for businesses that might not have otherwise chosen Wilson County,” said Buchanan.

Rockie Williams Premier Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram, opened on Pleasant Grove Road near Walmart to much fanfare in December. The Courtyard by Marriott, a 96-room hotel on Providence Parkway that opened in October, is part of the Providence Station mixed-use development.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce moved into in a new multi-tenant 24,000-square-foot building on East Division Street across from the train station a week after Christmas; two of its new neighbors will be Aflac Insurance and People’s Home Equity.

Zaxby’s passed through the city’s planning department hoops in December and is scheduled to open this summer. Krystal opened on Lebanon Road next to Starbucks in November. Last summer, Baskin-Robbins opened as part of Sellars Park on North Mt. Juliet Road; the ice cream shop currently has Jersey Mike’s Subs and Marco’s Pizza as new neighbors and will welcome Refine Gentleman’s Barber Shop, which is waiting for final inspection and is expected to open by Jan. 28, according to the owners.

Jason‘s Deli, known widely as a “healthy deli,” also managed negotiations at the city’s planning commission in the fall, and will be part of a new multi-tenant restaurant and retail building on Belinda Parkway when it opens, though a date has not been set. Culver’s, known for butter burgers and fresh frozen custard, opened in December at the Paddocks Shopping Center.

On the warmer and fuzzier side, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary bought the Moss’ Florist and Garden Center property on Lebanon Road. Old Friends has targeted moving in late January. Moss’ Florist, which had a decades-long year history at the old property, opened Jan. 1 at 3690 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Oceanside Aquariums, a unique marine life shop, opened at the end of the summer. Juice Bar Mt. Juliet on North Mt. Juliet Road will hit its one-year anniversary Feb. 1.

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, off North Mt. Juliet Road and Old Lebanon Dirt Road, is scheduled to open at the end of this month. Dickens Turf and Landscaping is slated to open this spring after an overhaul on an existing building on Old Pleasant Grove Road.

At Providence Marketplace, Riverfront Tavern opened in the fall. Francesca’s, a woman’s boutique, is expected to open in the spring. The Eagle’s Nest Tavern, a new bar-and-grill establishment on North Juliet Road, is also scheduled to open at the end of this month.

On North Mt. Juliet Road near the railroad tracks, Klothes Jewelry and More Americana Marketplace opened in August in a building that dates back to 1908. JeweLL Fashion Obsession, another women’s boutique, opened a second store on North Mt. Juliet Road in October after opening a shop in Murfreesboro. Similarly, the Shop at MJ, a boutique clothing and accessory store above the Basement Marketplace, opened in the fall

Within the Providence Station development, Three Dog Bakery opened in early December and Burger Republic opened Thursday.

The City Center – the former industrial site on North Mt. Juliet Roa – was refurbished. Tenants will include Cricket, Guns and Ammo, White Lily Boutique and Barre. NYNY Pizza will relocate to the City Center early in 2017 from Providence Marketplace.

In September, Misty Blue Event Venue opened on 6978 Lebanon Road. The event venue seats up to 150 people. The Basement Marketplace, 5,500 square feet of retail space that opened in August, has a number of vendors, including those who sell items for home decor, antiques, clothing and more.

It’s been a busy year, and it’s probably going to get busier with ribbon cuttings happening nearly weekly, according to local officials.

G.C. Hixson, executive director of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County, said who comes here and why is entirely dependent on whether they believe they can succeed.

“Demographics pull so much of what a community can hold,” said Hixson. “Then you look at the family income levels. If you take Williamson County out of the matrix, then you are certainly in the top two, three or four counties in the state.”

Hixson cites the population growth to good schools, proximity to Nashville and, broadly, the quality of life in Mt. Juliet. He said even though the drive to Nashville can be a hike, it’s still closer than getting to Murfreesboro. And, the Nashville International Airport is only about 15 minutes outside of Mt. Juliet.

“Our population is growing, but it’s still not at the level of some other places,” said Hixson. “Everybody wants high-end shopping. If our demographics continue to improve, we will get there.”