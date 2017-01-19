Tennova unveils endoscopy room

The new procedure room will have big benefits for patients, according to Adam Groshans, Tennova spokesperson.

Endoscopy means looking inside the body for medical reasons using an endoscope, an instrument used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body, according to Groshans.

He said unlike most other medical imaging devices, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ.

“Our newly renovated endoscopy center provides physicians with state of the art technology and equipment to perform these GI procedures,” Groshans said.

Dr. Robert Carver Bone, Lebanon’s first board certified pediatrician, was on hand for the ceremony. Bone has been with Tennova (formerly University Medical Center) since its inception in 1979, and said he has performed more than 10,000 endoscopy procedures in his career.

Bone said he was proud of the new facility, which was a part of the group’s vision in the last 70s.

Groshans said the facility renovation has provided a modern setting with an additional procedure room and more patients can be accommodated and treated with the new renovation.

“Having an additional procedure room and newly renovated pre-procedural and post-procedural areas provide a comfortable environment for patients with better patient flow,” he said.

Groshans also highlighted some signs that a person would need an endoscopy.

“Most common reason for procedure is for screening for colon cancer. These can be asymptomatic patients, patients who have another screening tests such as a stool tests that is positive, patients with a family history of colon cancer or patients who have had colonoscopy with polyps in the past,” Groshans said.

He said the facility would also do procedures for other symptoms, such as blood in the stool, abdominal pain, trouble swallowing, screening for Barretts in patients with heartburn, chronic diarrhea and more.

Groshans said the facility also does emergeny procedures on patients with severe bleeding and who get food stuck in their esophagus.

