Pominski earns executive vice presidency promotion at Wilson Bank & Trust

Pominski, one of only a handful of original employees who started with Wilson Bank & Trust when it opened in 1987, has held the chief financial officer position for more than 15 years. She has served in accounting-related roles throughout her time at Wilson Bank & Trust, starting as an assistant cashier. She began her career at the former People’s Bank and has worked in banking for 33 years altogether.

“Lisa has been one of the most dedicated and dependable team members since before we opened our doors for the first time, and it’s safe to say we wouldn’t be where we are as a bank without her,” CEO Randall Clemons said. “It’s been a privilege to work alongside Lisa for 30 years, and we’re very pleased to introduce her as one of the top executives at Wilson Bank & Trust.”

Pominski attended Watertown High School and Volunteer State Community College and is also a graduate of the Tennessee School of Banking at Vanderbilt and the LSU Graduate School of Banking. She and her husband, David, live in Lebanon and have three grown children, Chesley, Christopher and Taylor.

