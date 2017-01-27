Planning Commission OKs industrial expansion

The group approved site plans for a 200,000-square-foot expansion project, dubbed Project DeLorean, for Genesco Distribution. The expansion will have a capital investment between $30 million-35 million and create approximately 70 new jobs.

The company plans to add new equipment to better serve its retail and online customers with the expansion.

"The great workforce at our Lebanon distribution center has been a key contributor to Journeys' success over the past 15 years,” said James C. Estepa, Journeys Group president and CEO. “We are excited about the Lebanon distribution center expansion to support continuing growth at Journeys.

The commission deferred action on preliminary plans for the Rowland Farms subdivision to be located on Leeville Pike. The 58-lot subdivision has caused some debate over the plans since last year.

The Lebanon City Council approved rezoning for the Fleming Homes project in August that designates the property as medium-density zoning.

Wayne Baker, Fleming Homes chief operating officer, said the development would feature about 60 single, freestanding residences that are four-sided brick. He said there would be approximately 3.25 homes per acre. The homes would be valued at around $300,000.

Many residents also pointed to flooding and traffic issues on Highway 231 as reasons for their opposition. Some also voiced concerns about reduction in home values and the potential of the subdivision.

Many residents discussed existing problems with water pressure in the area, dangers of commuters on Leeville Pike and previous broken promises of other businesses on the road. However, they praised the cooperation of Fleming Homes representatives in working out the issues.