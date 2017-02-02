JECDB approves two project PILOTs

The group approved a proposal for Project Advance, although future changes could come to the plans once it reaches the Wilson County Budget Committee.

Codenamed Project Advance, it features a major employer presently in Lebanon that requires additional space to service contractual long-term growth. The company is currently at capacity in their leased 200,000-square-foot facility.

The company presently employs 125 full-time and 25 third-party transitional employees. The new contracts are expected to generate an additional 150 jobs within a three-year period.

Wages will average between $11.50 and $15 per hour for operators, which will include 120 employees, and between $50,000-$60,000 annually for management, which will be 25 employees.

G.C. Hixson, JECDB executive director, said the company is in negotiations to relocate to the Couchville Pike Business Center at the intersection of Couchville Pike and Interstate 840.

The building, originally built in 2008, was never occupied due to construction and problems associated with flooding in 2010. The facility has since been repaired but still remains unoccupied, according to Hixson, and the interested company would invest $3 million to finish construction and other improvements.

Hixson said, based on calculations, the project qualifies for a three-year abatement.

The group also approved a PILOT proposal for Project Source.

The project features a global manufacturer and distributor of medical products and devices. A site in Beckwith Farms Development off I-40 in Mt. Juliet is under final consideration.

The company would build a 260,000-square-feet specialized e-commerce and distribution service center.

The project would require an investment of $18.5 million in real and $1.5 million in personal property values. The first phase of employment would require 30 employees with pay that would average more than $32,603 per year.

Project Source qualifies for a three-year abatement, and the Tennessee Valley Authority and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation have significant commitments and contributions to the project.