Wilson Bank & Trust announces promotions at Mt. Juliet offices

Janice Durnberger was named office manager at the North Mt. Juliet Road office. She was previously the branch manager at the Highway 70 office, a role she has held since joining Wilson Bank in 2003. Her prior banking experience includes 25 years at a national bank in Nashville, and three years as a commercial lender for a regional institution in Mt Juliet. In the community, Durnberger serves as treasurer of Charis Health Care Center in Mt. Juliet, where she has held a board position since 2008. She is also a supporter of the arts. She and her husband of 25 years, Rob Durnberger, live in Lebanon and have a son, Evan.

Lisa Mullins was promoted to office manager at the Highway 70 office in Mt Juliet. Mullins, who most recently served as assistant manager at the bank location on North Mt. Juliet Road, has worked in various roles at that branch throughout her 17-year banking career. Mullins worked as a pastry chef before joining Wilson Bank & Trust, and is a graduate of Caldwell County High School in Kentucky and the Opryland Culinary Arts School. Mullins has served the community as a charter member, past president and treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of Mt. Juliet; treasurer for Victory Baptist Church; an ambassador for the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce; and a member of Women in Business. She is married to John Mullins, and they have a 10-year-old daughter, Kaylee.

Wilson Bank & Trust, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent, locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 25 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.