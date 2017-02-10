Yancy receives specialist designation

The National Underwriter Co. developed the CLCS designation to encourage and recognize excellence in understanding and applying coverage expertise for commercial property and casualty insurance.

Having achieved the CLCS, Yancy has now entered an elite community of fellow designees. Earning this designation, and the right to use the initials CLCS in her communications, provides her with a coveted mark of excellence that distinguishes her as a true insurance professional.

“I am extremely proud of Magen and her designation. She is committed to our agency’s mission, which is to never stop learning and always doing what is best for our clients. It’s so wonderful that our clients are the ultimate beneficiary of Magen’s effort and professionalism,” said Beau Massengille, president of J.M. Insurance Agency.