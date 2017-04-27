Wilson unemployment rate drops in March

Wilson County’s unemployment rate in March was 3.7 percent, down from 3.9 percent in February. In March 2016, the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent.

Wilson County has the sixth-lowest unemployment rate of all counties in the state. In March, the reported labor force was 68,720, and of those in the labor force, 66,190 were employed.

Tennessee’s county unemployment rates for March decreased in 91 counties, increased in three counties and remained the same in one county. As a whole, the state unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in March. That rate marks a decline of two-tenths of a percentage point compared to February.

Williamson County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state with 3.3 percent. Rhea County has the highest unemployment rate with 8.3 percent.

After Williamson, the counties with the next-lowest unemployment rates were Davidson with 3.4 percent; Rutherford and Moore, each with 3.6 percent, and Sumner and Wilson, each with 3.7 percent.

Lebanon’s unemployment rate remained at 4.3 percent from February to March. The unemployment rate was also 4.3 percent in March 2016.

Mt. Juliet’s unemployment rate dropped slightly from 3.9 percent in February to 3.5 percent in March. The unemployment rate was also 3.5 percent in March 2016.

The national unemployment rate dropped slightly to 4.5 percent in March from 4.7 percent in February.

The state and national unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted, while the county unemployment rates are not. Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that eliminates the influences of weather, holidays, opening and closing of schools and other seasonal events from economic time series.