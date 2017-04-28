Topre America Corp. to expand manufacturing operations

The automotive parts manufacturer will invest about $38.2 million and create 35 new jobs in Rutherford County.

“Two years ago, Topre America invested more than $50 million to build a new manufacturing facility and create 100 jobs in Smyrna,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We’re incredibly pleased that Topre America has decidedly to expand its operations so quickly on the heels of that investment. This new expansion underscores the skilled workforce and business-friendly climate that drive Tennessee’s dynamic automotive industry.”

Topre America provides automotive stamping and body structure assemblies for Nissan, Honda and Toyota.

“Topre America is pleased to be working in a community like Smyrna that supports our growth pattern,” said Brad Pepper, vice president of Topre America. “We’ve been successful in Rutherford County thanks to the strong workforce Tennessee offers. We’ve developed strong partnerships with the State of Tennessee and Rutherford County officials and look forward to growing in the future.”

Construction on the expansion is scheduled to begin in July. Topre America anticipates the 40,000-square-foot expansion phase to be operational in 2019.

“The town of Smyrna congratulates Topre America on its expansion,” said Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “The growth of existing industry is exciting, because the success of the company equals new jobs for our community.”

“We congratulate Topre America on the recent expansion in Rutherford County,” said Destination Rutherford Chairman Bill Jones. “Existing industry growth shares a story about our community’s ability to meet the needs of industry.”

Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Topre began as a manufacturer of pressed components for automotive equipment.